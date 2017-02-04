Remote control yacht racing was a hit in The Hills on Australia Day.
Giants avoid wooden spoon
Author hopes to ‘give women courage’
Schools upgraded during holidays
Two schools have received upgrades during the Christmas holidays to give them a fresh look for the new ...
Protect pet rabbits from virus
Unicorn Foundation trivia night
Colourful New Year party
RICH colours and flavours gave people a wonderful taste of Chinese culture at Lunar New Year celebrations in ...
1000 more bus services for The Hills
HILLS commuters will have access to more buses this month after the state government announced extra weekly services ...
Police seize crystal ice
A Baulkham Hills woman has been charged with possession after she was caught with cannabis and ice in ...
Express yourself
ABBEY Haberecht is tired of people telling her she is not indigenous.
Eels unveil Auckland Nines squad
Half century for pace pair
Davis Cup berth for Thompson
Children lead Blue era
The future of NSW rugby league was right here in the Hills on Monday.
Western Sydney Local Health District Quality Awards 2016
Have you had a chance to vote for the Western Sydney Local Health District Fairfax People's Choice award?
Australia Day yacht racing a hit in The Hills
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
History made as Blues smash Pies in front of 'overwhelming' crowd | photos, video
By late in the first quarter, security had stopped letting people into Princes Park.
First NSW ‘black lung’ case since 1970s
The NSW Department of Industry Resources Regulator confirmed it has been notified of a case of Mixed Dust ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Bankstown terror teen tried to join Islamic State on family holiday, court hears
One of two teenage boys arrested in Bankstown last year, allegedly moments away from an Islamic State-inspired knife ...
A local council, a developer, and an empty block of land worth $50m
An empty block of land covered in weeds, managed to fetch $49.5 million in September. Two years earlier, ...
Ron Medich murder trial hears of divorce, wire taps, and expensive contract killings
Lucky Gattellari, the Crown's star witness, sat in the witness box with a fixed smile on his face, ...
Government MPs working to bring same-sex marriage policy to a head over next fortnight
The push to allow a free vote is being driven by the backbench, though some cabinet ministers are ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Scientists blast lack of NHMRC funding on climate
Less than one dollar in a thousand spent on health in Australia goes to one of the biggest threats facing ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Newborns given potentially ineffective hepatitis B vaccine at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital
Babies vaccinated for hepatitis B at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital may have been given an ineffective dose, after a fridge ...
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Canberra: real life need not apply
A hefty jolt to western Sydney politics occurred at the by-election for the safe Labor seat of Penrith ...
Back in the newsroom on a big news week
Last week I returned to my desk as the north-west Sydney editor.
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Is it time to change the date?
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...
Slovenia self-guided cycling tour: I chose my own adventure
Far from being the restrictive trip that she feared, a self-guided bike tour in Slovenia turned into a ...
Siren song of the Amalfi Coast
The vertiginous, cliff-clinging retreat that is the legendary hotel Le Sirenuse in Positano is where guests go to ...
Things to do in Prague, Czech Republic: Three-minute guide
Since slipping out from under the Iron Curtain, Prague has become Central Europe's finest all-rounder.