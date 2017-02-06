Remote control yacht racing was a hit in The Hills on Australia Day.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Giants avoid wooden spoon
Author hopes to ‘give women courage’
Schools upgraded during holidays
Two schools have received upgrades during the Christmas holidays to give them a fresh look for the new ...
Protect pet rabbits from virus
Unicorn Foundation trivia night
Colourful New Year party
RICH colours and flavours gave people a wonderful taste of Chinese culture at Lunar New Year celebrations in ...
1000 more bus services for The Hills
HILLS commuters will have access to more buses this month after the state government announced extra weekly services ...
Police seize crystal ice
A Baulkham Hills woman has been charged with possession after she was caught with cannabis and ice in ...
Express yourself
ABBEY Haberecht is tired of people telling her she is not indigenous.
Latest News
Local Sport
Giants avoid wooden spoon
Eels unveil Auckland Nines squad
Eels unveil Auckland Nines squad
Half century for pace pair
Davis Cup berth for Thompson
Children lead Blue era
The future of NSW rugby league was right here in the Hills on Monday.
Top Stories
Community
Western Sydney Local Health District Quality Awards 2016
Have you had a chance to vote for the Western Sydney Local Health District Fairfax People's Choice award?
Australia Day yacht racing a hit in The Hills
Author hopes to ‘give women courage’
Schools upgraded during holidays
Two schools have received upgrades during the Christmas holidays to give them a fresh look for the new ...
Regional Focus
State of the Nation | Monday, February 6, 2017
Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Tributes flow for allegedly murdered man Bradley Breward
TASMANIA: Tributes are pouring in for Mowbray man, Bradley Breward, who was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day.
Fever of stingrays captured in amazing photograph
NSW: What do you call a group of stingrays? A fever of course.
RECOMMENDED
National
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Society is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Our research indicates Australians cluster around seven new political personas.
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, February 6, 2017
Just how fast will the ice-cream melt today?
We don't owe Trump: Turnbull says no quid pro quo over refugee deal
Malcolm Turnbull has dismissed suggestions Australia will be indebted to US President Donald Trump if he proceeds with ...
Police Officers taken to hospital after northern beaches rampage
A man's hour long rampage in Sydney's northern beaches has ended with two police officers in hospital.
Health
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Scientists blast lack of NHMRC funding on climate
Less than one dollar in a thousand spent on health in Australia goes to one of the biggest threats facing ...
Find a Job
Look no further than Jobs.com.au
Real Estate
Houses and apartments for sale or rent
Entertainment
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
'Too many creeps': Why pro surfer Felicity Palmateer has to hide her location
"One thing I do is that I don't really post in real-time where I am, there's too many ...
Life & Style
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Opinion
Canberra: real life need not apply
A hefty jolt to western Sydney politics occurred at the by-election for the safe Labor seat of Penrith ...
Back in the newsroom on a big news week
Last week I returned to my desk as the north-west Sydney editor.
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Is it time to change the date?
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Travel
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.